Humayun Kabir Launches Janata Unnayan Party to Challenge TMC

Humayun Kabir, a former TMC MLA, has launched the Janata Unnayan Party after being suspended for initiating a Babri-style mosque project. Aiming to challenge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kabir announced candidates for the upcoming assembly polls and unveiled party symbols and flag, amidst criticism from BJP and TMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beldanga | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:00 IST
  • India

In a dramatic political move, West Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir has unveiled his new political outfit, the Janata Unnayan Party, shortly after being suspended by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Addressing a public gathering in Beladanga, Kabir expressed his determination to unseat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming assembly elections. Kabir, promising a voice for the 'aam aadmi,' has charted a distinct political path by distancing his party from both Congress and the TMC.

Facing allegations from the BJP of clandestine TMC collaboration, Kabir remains defiant, having navigated political affiliations across West Bengal's party spectrum over the last decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

