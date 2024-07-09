Government to Mandate Remote Building Inspections to Cut Costs and Delays

The Government is advancing a policy requiring building consent authorities to adopt remote inspections as the default approach, aiming to make home construction easier and more affordable, announced Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk.

“Building anything in New Zealand is too expensive and takes too long. Building costs have surged by 41 percent since 2019, and data from Stats NZ indicates that it takes around 569 days on average to build a home—not including the time needed to obtain consent,” said Mr. Penk.

A major hurdle in construction is the cumbersome consenting system and the process of building inspections to ensure compliance with the building code. Traditionally, inspections are conducted in person, leading to long delays as builders often wait weeks for an available inspection slot, causing construction work to halt in the meantime.

“Remote inspections offer significant productivity gains, making it easier and cheaper to build. However, their use is currently inconsistent across the country, with some councils reluctant to adopt the practice,” noted Mr. Penk.

To address this, the Government is progressing efforts to make remote inspections the standard nationwide. Key benefits include:

Lowering costs by eliminating the need for inspectors to travel to sites, crucial for both congested cities and rural areas with large travel distances.

Reducing delays by enabling more inspections per day and allowing inspectors to work remotely in regions with higher demand.

Cutting transport-related emissions.

Improving record-keeping and documentation, offering better quality assurance for homeowners.

Increasing flexibility for inspectors and building professionals, reducing wasted time on inspection days.

“The Government will release a discussion document in the third quarter of 2024, providing an opportunity for councils and the sector to give feedback on the best approach,” added Mr. Penk.