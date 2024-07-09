Algeria to Open Oil and Gas Exploration Licensing in Q4
Algeria will conduct its next oil and gas exploration licensing round in Q4 this year. Companies such as Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ENI, and Sinopec have already signed preliminary agreements with Algeria, according to a source at the national agency, ALNAFT.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 09-07-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 13:36 IST
- Country:
- Algeria
Algeria is set to hold its forthcoming oil and gas exploration licensing round in the final quarter of this year, a source from Algeria's national hydrocarbon development agency, ALNAFT, revealed to Reuters.
Major companies, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ENI, and Sinopec, have already penned preliminary agreements with the North African country in recent months.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala Forest Department Captures Rampaging Tiger in Kenichira
Ishq Vishk Rebound Shines with Rs 4.35 Crore Opening Weekend
England's Euro 2024 Crucial Showdown Against Slovenia
Blind School Denied Fire Safety Certificate in Delhi Due to Shortcomings
India, Bangladesh sign MoU for strengthening military education in strategic studies