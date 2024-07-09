Left Menu

Algeria to Open Oil and Gas Exploration Licensing in Q4

Algeria will conduct its next oil and gas exploration licensing round in Q4 this year. Companies such as Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ENI, and Sinopec have already signed preliminary agreements with Algeria, according to a source at the national agency, ALNAFT.

Updated: 09-07-2024 13:36 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algeria is set to hold its forthcoming oil and gas exploration licensing round in the final quarter of this year, a source from Algeria's national hydrocarbon development agency, ALNAFT, revealed to Reuters.

Major companies, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ENI, and Sinopec, have already penned preliminary agreements with the North African country in recent months.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

