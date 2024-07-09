Incentives for Panchayati Raj Institutions to Boost Rooftop Solar under PM-Surya Ghar Yojana

The central government has pledged to incentivise Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to enhance rooftop solar installations in rural areas under the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, urging states to ensure its successful rollout.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has formally communicated to states the guidelines for this scheme, which was launched in February 2024. The initiative targets one crore households for rooftop solar panel installations, offering up to 300 units of free electricity per month.

In a letter dated July 8, Additional Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar encouraged state officials to disseminate the scheme's operational guidelines among PRIs and local stakeholders. Kumar emphasized the need for proactive involvement to guarantee the scheme's success and highlighted the economic and environmental benefits, including new revenue streams and clean energy adoption in rural communities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)