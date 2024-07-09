Left Menu

Incentives for Panchayati Raj Institutions to Boost Rooftop Solar under PM-Surya Ghar Yojana

The Centre plans to incentivise Panchayati Raj Institutions to promote rooftop solar installations in rural areas under the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. States are urged to actively engage in the scheme, which aims to provide free electricity up to 300 units monthly and supports clean energy adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:21 IST
Incentives for Panchayati Raj Institutions to Boost Rooftop Solar under PM-Surya Ghar Yojana
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has pledged to incentivise Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to enhance rooftop solar installations in rural areas under the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, urging states to ensure its successful rollout.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has formally communicated to states the guidelines for this scheme, which was launched in February 2024. The initiative targets one crore households for rooftop solar panel installations, offering up to 300 units of free electricity per month.

In a letter dated July 8, Additional Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar encouraged state officials to disseminate the scheme's operational guidelines among PRIs and local stakeholders. Kumar emphasized the need for proactive involvement to guarantee the scheme's success and highlighted the economic and environmental benefits, including new revenue streams and clean energy adoption in rural communities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024