Pakistan PM Unveils Rs 50 Billion Relief Package Amid Rising Power Tariffs
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a Rs 50 billion relief package for domestic electricity consumers amidst rising power tariffs. The package targets consumers using up to 200 units per month and aims to mitigate public dissatisfaction. The move comes as the government negotiates with the IMF for a bailout package.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday unveiled a Rs 50 billion relief package aimed at aiding millions of domestic electricity consumers. Sharif's announcement comes as his financially beleaguered government faces intense backlash over rising power tariffs.
Speaking at an energy reform event in Islamabad, Sharif stated that relief would be accessible to consumers using up to 200 electricity units per month. "An amount of Rs 50 billion has been allocated to offer a relief of Rs 4-7 per unit as a concession to protected category consumers using up to 200 units per month for the three months from July to September," he explained.
The package aims to benefit approximately 25 million domestic consumers, representing 94% of the total consumer base. Sharif indicated that the decision was prompted by skyrocketing electricity prices, which make summer months particularly challenging for households. He added that the government is working with the IMF on a three-year program, considering the public discontent and fear of potential protests.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Moves to Pass Finance Bill Amid IMF Bailout Talks
Pakistan's Tax Overhaul: Eyes on IMF Bailout Amid Inflation Surge
Pakistan's IMF Bailout: A $6 Billion Lifeline Amid Economic Turmoil
Pakistan's Financial Crossroads: Tax Boost or Endless IMF Bailouts
Pakistan Pushes for $6 Billion IMF Bailout Amid Economic Struggles