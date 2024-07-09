Indian Companies Join Rosatom in Constructing Bangladesh's First Nuclear Plant

Indian companies are actively participating in the construction of Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant, the Rooppur facility, under the leadership of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, the company revealed on Tuesday. This significant development was highlighted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia for the annual summit with President Vladimir Putin.

Specifically, Paharpur Cooling Towers, one of the Indian firms involved, is constructing all four cooling towers along with two pumping stations for the power units, an official note prepared for Modi's visit indicated. During his Russian trip, Modi visited the Rosatom Pavilion at Moscow's All Russian Exhibition Centre.

According to official releases from Rosatom, the Rooppur nuclear power plant, located 160 km west of Dhaka, will feature two power units equipped with VVER-1200 reactors, generating a total capacity of 2,400 MW. This design was previously successfully implemented at Russia's Novovoronezh NPP, representing a technological leap that fully meets international safety standards.

In April, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev noted after a meeting with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that Bangladesh is considering building two additional power units at the Rooppur site and a multi-purpose high-powered research reactor to advance nuclear science and medicine in the country.

