16th Finance Commission Constitutes Advisory Council to Enhance Fiscal Devolution

Dr. Poonam Gupta has been designated as the Convenor of the Advisory Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:37 IST
By incorporating this council of experts, the Sixteenth Finance Commission aims to leverage a wealth of knowledge and experience to ensure well-informed, effective, and comprehensive fiscal policies that will benefit the nation.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sixteenth Finance Commission has announced the formation of an Advisory Council, bringing together distinguished experts to enhance its understanding and execution of fiscal policies. The Advisory Council comprises the following members:

Dr. D.K. Srivastava

Mr. Neelkanth Mishra

Dr. Poonam Gupta (Convenor)

Ms. Pranjul Bhandari

Mr. Rahul Bajoria

Roles and Functions of the Advisory Council:

Advisory Role:

The council will provide advice to the Finance Commission on any of the Terms of Reference (ToR) or related subjects that may be of relevance.

Research and Monitoring:

The council will assist in the preparation of papers or research studies.

It will also monitor or assess studies commissioned by the Finance Commission, enhancing the Commission's understanding of the issues in its ToR.

Broadening Perspectives:

The council will help broaden the Commission's ambit and understanding by seeking the best national and international practices on matters pertaining to fiscal devolution.

It will also work on improving the quality, reach, and enforcement of the Commission's recommendations.

This formation is as per the Office Memorandum no. 10/35/2024-Estt/SFC dated 11th June, 2024.

By incorporating this council of experts, the Sixteenth Finance Commission aims to leverage a wealth of knowledge and experience to ensure well-informed, effective, and comprehensive fiscal policies that will benefit the nation. 

