Left Menu

Five Rohingya Immigrants Apprehended in Agartala for Illegal Border Crossing

Five Rohingya individuals, including two women, were arrested by Agartala Government Railway Police for illegal entry via the Indo-Bangla border. The group aimed to travel to Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir. This arrest is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 06:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 06:48 IST
Five Rohingya Immigrants Apprehended in Agartala for Illegal Border Crossing
Agartala GRP arrested five Rohingya immigrants. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five Rohingya immigrants were apprehended by Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday for illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla international border. The apprehended individuals included two women and three men. According to an official, they were trying to reach destinations such as Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir by train.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Imran (22 years), Md Abu Jamir (20 years), Md Azizul Hossen (22 years), Yasmin Ara (20 years), and Raju Begam (35 years). The Government Railway Police (GRP) made the arrests late on Tuesday as part of a coordinated effort to prevent illegal immigration. According to authorities, the group had entered India using unauthorised routes and intended to disperse across various regions of the country.

A case has been registered at the Agartala GRP Police Station concerning this incident. The apprehended individuals will be presented before the court on Wednesday, an official said.

This, however, isn't the first time that such a case has come to light. Last year in July, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police apprehended 8 people, including two Bangladeshi nationals, from Tripura for helping illegal Rohingya immigrants enter India using fake documents, officials said. The crackdown was a result of an all-out operation conducted by the STF, Assam as per the direction of the CM and under the supervision of Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF), against the linkman/touts of Rohingya Muslims by deputing five teams, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officers to various bordering districts of Tripura. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024