BJP Alleges TMC Disruptions in West Bengal By-Polls

BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Biswas has leveled serious accusations against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), claiming that a chaotic situation is being created to prevent voters from freely exercising their franchise in the Ranaghat Dakshin constituency. This constituency, along with Raiganj, Bagda, and Maniktala, went to the polls in a closely watched by-election on Wednesday.

"Ranaghat Dakshin is BJP's stronghold. There is overwhelming enthusiasm among the voters. However, the TMC, backed by the administration and criminal elements, is attempting to intimidate voters to reduce turnout," Biswas told ANI. He also claimed that free and fair elections are impossible under the current state government.

This by-election was necessitated after BJP MLAs who won these seats in 2021 defected to the TMC. Meanwhile, in Maniktala, a by-election was called following the death of sitting TMC MLA Sadhan Pandey in February 2022. Both parties view these elections as critical, with the TMC aiming to maintain momentum from its 2024 Lok Sabha election performance, and the BJP seeking to reclaim its prestige.

Across other states, including Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, by-polls are also underway. Overall, 13 Assembly constituencies went to the polls, with voting starting at 7 AM and concluding at 6 PM.

