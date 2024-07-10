Heightened Security in Jammu and Kashmir Following Ambush Killing Five Soldiers

Security forces launched an intensive search operation across the Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir in response to the deadly ambush that claimed the lives of five Army soldiers on July 8. The brutal attack also left several others injured.

The ambush unfolded on the Machedi-KindliMalhar road, a remote stretch located approximately 150 kilometers from Kathua town, around 3:30 PM. This incident is viewed as part of a broader campaign by terrorists, suspected to be driven by Pakistan, to disrupt the relative calm in Jammu and Kashmir.

The site of the ambush is a known infiltration route along the international border, often monitored by the BSF and falling under the Army's 9 Corps jurisdiction under the Western Command. The soldiers who tragically lost their lives hailed from Uttarakhand. The deceased have been identified as Rifleman Anuj Negi from Pauri, Nayab Subedar Anand Singh Rawat from Rudraprayag, Naik Vinod Singh from Tehri, Kamal Singh from Pauri, and Adarsh Negi from Tehri.

The attack occurred when a heavily armed group ambushed an Army patrol in Kathua's Badnota area. This attack follows a series of terrorist incidents in the region, including a recent June 9 attack in Reasi on a bus carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which resulted in nine deaths and 33 injuries. The NIA has been probing these incidents, identifying multiple suspects.

Recent months have seen a marked escalation in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, with frequent attacks targeting security forces and civilians. (ANI)

