Left Menu

Heightened Security in Jammu and Kashmir Following Ambush Killing Five Soldiers

Security forces initiated a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Samba districts after an ambush by terrorists killed five Army soldiers. The incident, believed to be part of a series of terrorist attacks aimed at destabilizing the region, occurred July 8 on the Machedi-KindliMalhar road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:34 IST
Heightened Security in Jammu and Kashmir Following Ambush Killing Five Soldiers
A security personnel during a search operation in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces launched an intensive search operation across the Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir in response to the deadly ambush that claimed the lives of five Army soldiers on July 8. The brutal attack also left several others injured.

The ambush unfolded on the Machedi-KindliMalhar road, a remote stretch located approximately 150 kilometers from Kathua town, around 3:30 PM. This incident is viewed as part of a broader campaign by terrorists, suspected to be driven by Pakistan, to disrupt the relative calm in Jammu and Kashmir.

The site of the ambush is a known infiltration route along the international border, often monitored by the BSF and falling under the Army's 9 Corps jurisdiction under the Western Command. The soldiers who tragically lost their lives hailed from Uttarakhand. The deceased have been identified as Rifleman Anuj Negi from Pauri, Nayab Subedar Anand Singh Rawat from Rudraprayag, Naik Vinod Singh from Tehri, Kamal Singh from Pauri, and Adarsh Negi from Tehri.

The attack occurred when a heavily armed group ambushed an Army patrol in Kathua's Badnota area. This attack follows a series of terrorist incidents in the region, including a recent June 9 attack in Reasi on a bus carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which resulted in nine deaths and 33 injuries. The NIA has been probing these incidents, identifying multiple suspects.

Recent months have seen a marked escalation in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, with frequent attacks targeting security forces and civilians. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024