Heightened Security in Jammu and Kashmir Following Ambush Killing Five Soldiers
Security forces initiated a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Samba districts after an ambush by terrorists killed five Army soldiers. The incident, believed to be part of a series of terrorist attacks aimed at destabilizing the region, occurred July 8 on the Machedi-KindliMalhar road.
- Country:
- India
Security forces launched an intensive search operation across the Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir in response to the deadly ambush that claimed the lives of five Army soldiers on July 8. The brutal attack also left several others injured.
The ambush unfolded on the Machedi-KindliMalhar road, a remote stretch located approximately 150 kilometers from Kathua town, around 3:30 PM. This incident is viewed as part of a broader campaign by terrorists, suspected to be driven by Pakistan, to disrupt the relative calm in Jammu and Kashmir.
The site of the ambush is a known infiltration route along the international border, often monitored by the BSF and falling under the Army's 9 Corps jurisdiction under the Western Command. The soldiers who tragically lost their lives hailed from Uttarakhand. The deceased have been identified as Rifleman Anuj Negi from Pauri, Nayab Subedar Anand Singh Rawat from Rudraprayag, Naik Vinod Singh from Tehri, Kamal Singh from Pauri, and Adarsh Negi from Tehri.
The attack occurred when a heavily armed group ambushed an Army patrol in Kathua's Badnota area. This attack follows a series of terrorist incidents in the region, including a recent June 9 attack in Reasi on a bus carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which resulted in nine deaths and 33 injuries. The NIA has been probing these incidents, identifying multiple suspects.
Recent months have seen a marked escalation in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, with frequent attacks targeting security forces and civilians. (ANI)
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Alert in Pathankot: Suspicious Men Trigger Massive Search Operation
Five Army soldiers swept away in flash floods near Line of Actual Control in Ladakh: officials.
Rahul Gandhi mourns death of five Army soldiers during river crossing exercise in Ladakh
Search operation resumes for 2 missing family members in Lonavala drowning
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Five Indian Army Soldiers in Ladakh