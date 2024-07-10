Left Menu

By-polls Witness Allegations of Disruption by TMC in West Bengal

Manas Kumar Ghosh, BJP's candidate from Raiganj, alleged that TMC attempted to disturb voting in the by-polls, which were necessitated by MLA resignations. Other states including Bihar and Tamil Nadu also held by-polls. Both parties see these elections as crucial for future political momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:57 IST
Manas Kumar Ghosh, BJP candidate from the Raiganj assembly seat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manas Kumar Ghosh, BJP candidate from Raiganj assembly seat, has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of attempting to create disturbances in some booths during the by-polls. Voting commenced at 7 AM and is set to conclude at 6 PM on Wednesday. Ghosh emphasized the importance of peaceful voting, stating that despite TMC's efforts, the process remains smooth.

The by-election in Raiganj became necessary following the resignation of Krishna Kalyani, who switched from BJP to TMC. Kalyani is now the TMC candidate for the seat. Alongside Raiganj, other constituencies such as Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala also saw BJP and TMC candidates clashing in the polls.

Ranaghat Dakshin BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Biswas echoed similar sentiments, accusing TMC of fostering chaos to hinder voter turnout. He also alleged that the government supports such activities, making a free and fair election seemingly impossible. The by-polls are critical for both parties as they aim to solidify their standings ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

