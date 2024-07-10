ILO, Japan Celebrate Success of Agricultural Empowerment Project in Palestine

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Government of Japan highlighted the achievements of their project, "Promotion of an Enabling Environment for Sustainable Enterprises and Decent Jobs for Women and Youth in the Agricultural Sector," by hosting a closing event at Jericho Agro-Industrial Park on 27 June.

The project aimed to support the agricultural sector in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) with a focus on empowering low-income women and youth in the honey and dairy sectors in Jericho and the Jordan Valley. Launched in January 2023 with US$740,740 in funding from Japan, the project has benefited 269 farmers, including 117 women, by introducing new skillsets, market intelligence, and innovative sustainable agricultural and business practices. The project interventions were implemented in partnership with a consortium of five expert non-governmental organizations (NGOs): the Arab Center for Agricultural Development (ACAD), the Land Research Centre (LRC), the Palestinian Agricultural Development Association (PARC), the Palestinian Farmers Union (PFU), and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC).

The project’s closing event drew nearly 100 participants, including representatives of Palestinian ministries, workers and employers' representative organizations, diplomatic missions, UN agencies, cooperative unions, civil society organizations, academia, the private sector, and other development partners, to review the project's successes and learn about beneficiary farmers’ produce.

The Ambassador of Japan for Palestinian Affairs, His Excellency Mr. Yoichi Nakashima, praised the project as part of Japan's contribution to improving conditions for Palestinian workers, increasing women’s participation in the labor market, and strengthening the Palestinian economy and sustainable development. He highlighted how the project fostered synergies to boost the productivity and competitiveness of small farmers and cooperatives, enabling them to connect with broader markets and sustainably scale up agricultural production.

Deputy Minister of Industry, Ms. Manal Farhan, welcomed the project's impact on small and medium-sized enterprises in the agricultural sector and the cooperation it fostered among all stakeholders.

The ILO Representative in Jerusalem, Ms. Frida Khan, emphasized the ILO's commitment to inclusive markets and sustainable value chains. She noted that Palestinian agricultural cooperatives have shown strength and resilience as a model for achieving socially inclusive and sustainable development, which is especially vital in the face of economic and political shocks.

Secretary-General of the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions (PGFTU), Mr. Shaher Saad, stressed the importance of supporting cooperatives to create and sustain decent employment. President of the Federation of Palestinian Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (FPCCIA), Mr. Abdu Idris, emphasized the need to support cooperatives, small agricultural projects, and public-private partnerships.

Director-General of the Palestinian Farmers Union, Mr. Abbas Milhem, representing the project’s NGO consortium, explained the vital role of cooperatives in enhancing productivity and creating jobs amid the Palestinian agriculture sector’s challenges and opportunities.

Governor of Jericho, Dr. Hussein Hamail, commended the project’s positive impact on local development in Jericho and the Jordan Valley, reiterating the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to supporting the agricultural and industrial sectors to drive economic growth and sustainable job opportunities for women and youth. He applauded the efforts of cooperative members, the ILO, and the Government of Japan, including for supporting the "Palestine Agricultural Basket" program.

The closing event featured a promotional exhibition of products from eight women-led cooperatives targeted by the project, including boiled and fresh white cheese, jameed, honey, and beeswax soaps and lotion. Participants visited cooperative booths to explore products and interactive displays, discuss the project’s impact with cooperative representatives, and toured facilities at Jericho Agro-Industrial Park, including the PALPRO Centre, which supports the competitiveness of Palestinian businesses.

Part of the exhibited products were donated, in coordination with the PGFTU, to workers from Gaza currently sheltering in Jericho.