Himachal Pradesh By-Elections: 32.6% Voter Turnout Reported Across Three Constituencies

An average voter turnout of 32.6 per cent has been reported in the by-elections for three seats in Himachal Pradesh, according to the Election Commission of India. Dehra saw 31.61 per cent turnout, Hamirpur had 31.81 per cent, and Nalagarh recorded 34.63 per cent.

As of 9 a.m., Dehra had 15.70 per cent turnout, Hamirpur reported 15.71 per cent, and Nalagarh had 16.48 per cent. BJP has fielded Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur), and KL Thakur (Nalagarh) for these elections.

Meanwhile, Congress has nominated Pushpendra Verma (Hamirpur), Hardeep Singh Bawa (Nalagarh), and Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, from Dehra. CM Sukhu urged voters to participate in large numbers.

The BJP, confident in its chances, criticized the Congress for failing the people. Former CM Jairam Thakur claimed the government lost popularity quickly and accused it of stalling state development.

On July 9, 217 parties were dispatched to their polling stations. The Election Department set up 315 polling stations for the elections in Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh. (ANI)

