Left Menu

Rekha Gupta: Delhi's New Leader Ushers in a Historic Chapter for BJP

Rekha Gupta is set to become Delhi's fourth woman Chief Minister. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh lauds PM Modi's work for women empowerment. BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa and leaders express gratitude to PM Modi and party leadership, as Delhi's development takes center stage under Gupta's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:50 IST
Rekha Gupta: Delhi's New Leader Ushers in a Historic Chapter for BJP
BJP leader Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rekha Gupta's imminent swearing-in as Delhi's Chief Minister marks a pivotal moment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), achieving government formation in the national capital after a 27-year hiatus. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long-standing commitment to women empowerment, asserting it as a positive step.

Expressing gratitude, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, confirmed to take oath as a Delhi Minister, acknowledged the leadership of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda. He highlighted plans to prioritize the cleansing of Delhi and the Yamuna River, stressing on restoring the Sikh community's rights after a 12-year interval.

Reactions within the party were overwhelmingly positive, with BJP MLA Gajendra Yadav hailing Gupta's leadership as a fulfillment of BJP's developmental vision for Delhi. Meanwhile, BJP leader Alka Singh Gurjar praised Gupta's dedication, aligning with PM Modi's developmental pledge. Gupta will be succeeding Atishi, joining BJP's historical list of female leaders in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025