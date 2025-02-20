Rekha Gupta: Delhi's New Leader Ushers in a Historic Chapter for BJP

Rekha Gupta's imminent swearing-in as Delhi's Chief Minister marks a pivotal moment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), achieving government formation in the national capital after a 27-year hiatus. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long-standing commitment to women empowerment, asserting it as a positive step.

Expressing gratitude, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, confirmed to take oath as a Delhi Minister, acknowledged the leadership of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda. He highlighted plans to prioritize the cleansing of Delhi and the Yamuna River, stressing on restoring the Sikh community's rights after a 12-year interval.

Reactions within the party were overwhelmingly positive, with BJP MLA Gajendra Yadav hailing Gupta's leadership as a fulfillment of BJP's developmental vision for Delhi. Meanwhile, BJP leader Alka Singh Gurjar praised Gupta's dedication, aligning with PM Modi's developmental pledge. Gupta will be succeeding Atishi, joining BJP's historical list of female leaders in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)