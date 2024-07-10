Left Menu

Arya.ag Secures $29 Million to Revolutionize Grain Commerce

Arya.ag, an agritech startup specializing in grain commerce, has raised $29 million in Pre-Series D funding. Led by Blue Earth Capital, the investment aims to expand Arya.ag's market share and profitability. Existing investors Asia Impact and Quona Capital also participated. The company reported a profit of Rs 17 crore in 2023-24.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Agritech startup Arya.ag announced on Wednesday that it has secured $29 million (Rs 242 crore) in a new funding round. The investment, which aims to expand the company's market share and profitability, was spearheaded by Switzerland-based Blue Earth Capital.

Existing investors, including Asia Impact and Quona Capital, also participated in this Pre-Series D funding round.

The firm, an integrated grain commerce platform, posted a profit of Rs 17 crore alongside revenues of Rs 360 crore for the year 2023-24, marking a profit growth of over 36% compared to the previous fiscal year. Arya.ag's platform connects sellers and buyers of agricultural products while integrating warehouse discovery, farmgate-level storage, finance, and market linkages to streamline commerce and reduce inefficiencies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

