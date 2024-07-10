Left Menu

Security Forces Intensify Search Operations in Doda After Deadly Encounter

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district heightened search operations following a deadly encounter on Tuesday evening. A terrorist ambush on an Army convoy on July 8 resulted in the deaths of five soldiers and injuries to eight others. Authorities emphasize the necessity of these operations for regional safety.

Search operation at Doda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Security forces intensified their search operations in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a day after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the district. The clash occurred in the Sezan forest area of Doda on Tuesday evening, prompting a coordinated response from the Army, police, and CRPF to locate the militants responsible for the July 8 attack on an Army convoy.

On July 8, heavily armed terrorists ambushed an Army patrol in the Badnota area of Kathua, resulting in the deaths of five soldiers and injuries to eight others. Jammu and Kashmir Police, SP-SOG, Guru Ram Bhardwaj stated that ongoing search operations are being conducted in Kathua and Samba districts to ensure regional safety and monitor the situation following the attack.

Explaining the importance of these operations, Bhardwaj told ANI, "This is a routine search operation and aerial domination exercise... Whenever such incidents (terrorist attacks) happen, it becomes obvious for us to ensure the safety of the area that falls under our jurisdiction..." He highlighted the proximity of the July 8 attack to the border area, necessitating regular joint exercises and vigilant monitoring.

The ambush on the Machedi-KindliMalhar road, about 150 km from Kathua town, is seen as part of an effort by Pakistan to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack site lies along an old infiltration route near the international border, which appears to have been reactivated. This area is primarily monitored by the BSF and falls under the jurisdiction of the 9 Corps of the Army, under the Western Command. (ANI)

