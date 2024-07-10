Left Menu

Gauteng MEC Praises Return to Negotiations in Gautrain Wage Dispute

On Monday, workers of the Bombela Operating Company affiliated with NUMSA commenced an indefinite strike due to a wage dispute.

Gauteng MEC Praises Return to Negotiations in Gautrain Wage Dispute
As the owner of the Gautrain system, the government appeals to both parties to find a speedy resolution to the impasse, emphasized Diale-Tlabela. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Gauteng Transport and Logistics MEC, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has welcomed the decision by the Bombela Operating Company and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) to return to the negotiating table after a deadlock in wage negotiations.

“We are hopeful that the decision to return to the negotiating table will result in adopting an approach which balances the interests of the workers against the long-term stability and sustainability of the Gautrain,” Diale-Tlabela stated.

On Monday, workers of the Bombela Operating Company affiliated with NUMSA commenced an indefinite strike due to a wage dispute. In response, the Bombela Operating Company swiftly implemented contingency plans to ensure that Gautrain services continued to operate according to schedule despite the industrial action.

As the owner of the Gautrain system, the government appeals to both parties to find a speedy resolution to the impasse, emphasized Diale-Tlabela. She believes that negotiation is the best path forward, as industrial action typically leads to “unpleasant consequences for all parties involved.”

“To the commuters, even though Gautrain services have not been disrupted by the strike, we appreciate that news of industrial action can justifiably make you feel anxious and uncertain about the reliability of the service. We commit to continuing our role in urging the two parties to find a speedy resolution to the wage dispute,” she added.

