Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Partners with Bio Farma to Tackle Diabetes in Indonesia

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has partnered with Indonesia's state-owned Bio Farma to package insulin, aiming to combat diabetes in the country. This collaboration marks Novo Nordisk's first manufacturing deal in Indonesia. The pharmaceutical giant has been expanding efforts in Asia, focusing on diabetes care and increasing child enrolments in various countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:04 IST
Novo Nordisk Partners with Bio Farma to Tackle Diabetes in Indonesia
AI Generated Representative Image

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has entered into a deal with Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma to package insulin for combating diabetes in Southeast Asia, a senior official from Bio Farma announced on Wednesday.

Novo Nordisk, known globally for its diabetes drug Ozempic and as one of the largest insulin producers, stated in its 2023 annual report that the company is ramping up its efforts to improve diabetes care in Asia. This includes increasing the enrolment of children in India, Indonesia, and other countries in one of its programs.

A spokesperson for Novo Nordisk clarified that the memorandum of understanding pertains to the packaging of insulin in Indonesia and not its production, which continues to be carried out in Denmark and the United States. Bio Farma's deputy chief executive officer, Soleh Ayubi, told Reuters that the investment specifics and production timeline are still being finalized. This deal marks Novo Nordisk's first manufacturing agreement in Indonesia.

Bio Farma's facilities will handle the local manufacturing while Novo Nordisk provides expertise in diabetes treatment and insulin production, according to a Bio Farma statement. Sreerekha Sreenivasan, vice president and general manager of Novo Nordisk in Indonesia, emphasized that the deal strengthens their commitment to the country.

Data from the International Diabetes Federation indicates that over 19 million Indonesians, or 10.8% of the adult population, were diagnosed with diabetes as of 2021.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024