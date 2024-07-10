Novo Nordisk Partners with Bio Farma to Tackle Diabetes in Indonesia

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has entered into a deal with Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma to package insulin for combating diabetes in Southeast Asia, a senior official from Bio Farma announced on Wednesday.

Novo Nordisk, known globally for its diabetes drug Ozempic and as one of the largest insulin producers, stated in its 2023 annual report that the company is ramping up its efforts to improve diabetes care in Asia. This includes increasing the enrolment of children in India, Indonesia, and other countries in one of its programs.

A spokesperson for Novo Nordisk clarified that the memorandum of understanding pertains to the packaging of insulin in Indonesia and not its production, which continues to be carried out in Denmark and the United States. Bio Farma's deputy chief executive officer, Soleh Ayubi, told Reuters that the investment specifics and production timeline are still being finalized. This deal marks Novo Nordisk's first manufacturing agreement in Indonesia.

Bio Farma's facilities will handle the local manufacturing while Novo Nordisk provides expertise in diabetes treatment and insulin production, according to a Bio Farma statement. Sreerekha Sreenivasan, vice president and general manager of Novo Nordisk in Indonesia, emphasized that the deal strengthens their commitment to the country.

Data from the International Diabetes Federation indicates that over 19 million Indonesians, or 10.8% of the adult population, were diagnosed with diabetes as of 2021.

