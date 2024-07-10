Rise in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incidents Sparks Police Crackdown in Maharashtra

A 36-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding car in Nashik, Maharashtra, marking another addition to the series of alarming hit-and-run incidents reported recently. Police have detained a 51-year-old man involved in the July 9 incident, as stated by a Maharashtra Police officer on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chavan confirmed that the suspect was driving under the influence of alcohol. 'Yesterday evening, under the Gangapur Police Station area, a woman died after being hit by a speeding car. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide. A 51-year-old man was driving the car while intoxicated. Post lodging the case, the accused was taken into custody and presented before the court. Further proceedings will begin now. Various sections will be registered against him, including non-bailable ones. We have requested the court for the custody of the accused,' Chavan told ANI.

In a related incident from July 7, a 45-year-old woman named Kaveri Nakhwa was killed in a hit-and-run case in Worli, Mumbai. The main suspect, Mihir Shah, was arrested from Virar on July 9 and presented in Sewri court, where he has been remanded to police custody until July 16. According to the Mumbai police, the victim was a Worli Koliwada resident, riding pillion on a scooter with her husband, who was also injured. The vehicle involved belonged to a political leader from Maharashtra's Palghar.

Adding to the list, on May 19, a luxury car allegedly driven by an intoxicated 17-year-old youth collided with a motorcycle, leading to the deaths of two software engineers in Pune's Kalyani Nagar. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed serious concern over the rise in hit-and-run incidents and has instructed the police to take stringent action. The Shiv Sena has expelled Rajesh Shah, the father of an accused in one of these cases, from the party.

