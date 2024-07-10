Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Invests Rs 201 Crore in New Milk Processing Plant

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the allocation of Rs 201 crore for a new milk processing plant in Kangra district. Developed with the National Dairy Development Board, this fully automatic plant will initially process 1.50 lakh litres per day and aims to enhance farmers' prosperity.

Himachal Pradesh Invests Rs 201 Crore in New Milk Processing Plant
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced a Rs 201 crore funding for constructing a milk processing plant in Kangra district's Dhagwar.

Developed in partnership with the National Dairy Development Board, the plant will initially process 1.50 lakh litres of milk per day, with plans to expand to 3 LLPD. It will produce various dairy products including curd, lassi, butter, ghee, paneer, flavoured milk, khoya, and mozzarella cheese.

The plant aims to bring prosperity to farmers in the Kangra, Hamirpur, Chamba, and Una districts. Plans are also set to start the production of milk powder, ice cream, and various types of cheese. The initiative is essential for making Himachal Pradesh self-sufficient and prosperous by strengthening its rural economy.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

