USDA's $12 Billion Aid: A Band-Aid for Struggling Farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it will not extend additional aid beyond the $12 billion package already introduced to support farmers struggling with economic challenges. Factors such as low crop prices, high agricultural input costs, and the trade war under President Donald Trump's administration have severely affected the sector.

While the financial relief package was welcomed, farmers cautioned that it would not be enough to remedy an estimated $44 billion in losses this year, according to North Dakota State University. USDA Under Secretary Richard Fordyce acknowledged that while the aid falls short, additional funds are constrained by budget limitations.

The $12 billion is allocated with $11 billion for major crops like corn, soybeans, and wheat, and $1 billion for specialty crops. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins stated aid will be available by February 28, although specific disbursement plans for specialty crops remain under review.

