USDA's $12 Billion Aid: A Band-Aid for Struggling Farmers

The USDA has announced a $12 billion aid package to assist farmers facing economic challenges due to low crop prices, high input costs, and trade impacts. Although welcomed by farmers, the aid is insufficient to address the $44 billion anticipated farm losses, prompting discussions on future support.

Updated: 20-12-2025 01:05 IST
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it will not extend additional aid beyond the $12 billion package already introduced to support farmers struggling with economic challenges. Factors such as low crop prices, high agricultural input costs, and the trade war under President Donald Trump's administration have severely affected the sector.

While the financial relief package was welcomed, farmers cautioned that it would not be enough to remedy an estimated $44 billion in losses this year, according to North Dakota State University. USDA Under Secretary Richard Fordyce acknowledged that while the aid falls short, additional funds are constrained by budget limitations.

The $12 billion is allocated with $11 billion for major crops like corn, soybeans, and wheat, and $1 billion for specialty crops. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins stated aid will be available by February 28, although specific disbursement plans for specialty crops remain under review.

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

