Prime Minister Modi to Flag Off Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Phase-II

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the much-awaited second phase of the Metro from the bustling city of Ahmedabad to the state capital Gandhinagar on September 16. This development marks a major step forward in Gujarat's urban transport network, making daily commutes faster, smoother, and more sustainable.

The new phase will cut travel time to less than 45 minutes, a stark contrast to the nearly one-and-a-half-hour journey by road during peak traffic. With modern AC coaches and top-notch infrastructure, this new phase is expected to serve thousands of daily commuters, including office-goers, students, and tourists, providing them with a hassle-free and cost-effective mode of transport. For many, the Metro is not just a quicker alternative but also a more economical and reliable one.

Pushkar Singla, Chief General Manager (Corporate Planning), GMRC, said, "The Honourable Prime Minister will flag off the metro train from Sector-1 and will travel in that train until GIFT City. Phase-II will provide further connectivity to Phase-I. The trains that were running in Phase-I, from Gyaspur to Motera, will now connect to Gandhinagar." Looking ahead, this Metro expansion is just one part of Gujarat's broader strategy to build a robust and sustainable urban transport network, including its Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), which boasts nearly 1.75 lakh daily commuters in Ahmedabad.

The official further stated that the metro network has already been planned to integrate with the BRTS, the railway network, and the upcoming bullet train project from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. "If we talk about the BRTS bus corridor, passengers from Ranip, Vadaj, and AEC can directly take the metro and vice versa. Similarly, Gandhigram, Kalupur, and Sabarmati stations are connected with the railway network. When the bullet train project is completed, there will be interchange points at Kalupur and Sabarmati," said Singla.

With a high focus on reducing traffic congestion and lowering pollution levels, the Metro is not only a modern convenience but also a green initiative. As the government pushes toward cleaner and more sustainable urban development, the Metro is a key part of that vision.

A metro commuter in Ahmedabad said, "There is no issue of traffic on the Metro. I am travelling from the Gujarat University area to Vastral, and it just takes 20 minutes. If I go by bus or auto, it takes a lot of time. The Metro saves us a lot of time. Sitting in AC, one remains fresh--it's so peaceful. Amazing experience!" Another commuter said, "We have received great relief from traffic, whether in hot or cold weather. It is a great facility. I thank the Metro management."

As the Gujarat government continues to prioritize sustainable urban development, the Metro stands as a shining example of a modern, eco-friendly transportation solution. (ANI)

