Prominent BJP Leaders Join Maharashtra's Spectacular Ganesh Utsav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President and Union Minister JP Nadda, together with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Bhupendra Yadav, took part in the vibrant Ganesh Utsav at 'Varsha,' the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Saturday. JP Nadda also offered prayers at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja.

Earlier, on Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah visited CM Shinde's official residence, Varsha Bungalow, in Mumbai to offer his prayers to Lord Ganesh. He also paid a visit to Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' home. The iconic Ganesh idol at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal remains a focal point during this lively festival, drawing thousands of devotees.

The first look of this year's Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on September 5. This celebrated Ganesh idol, from the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Putlabai Chawl, has a history dating back to 1934. The Kambli family has managed the idol and its festivities for over 80 years.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival beginning on September 6 and concluding on Anantha Chaturdashi, is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. Lord Ganesha is venerated as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles, with devotees celebrating his wisdom and intelligence across India and abroad. Participants welcome Ganesh idols into their homes, offer prayers, and enjoy the colorful pandals.

