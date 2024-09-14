Despite Turmoil, India Maintains Diesel Exports to Bangladesh

Despite political unrest in Bangladesh, India continues to export diesel to the nation, ensuring the business remains unaffected. chairman of Oil India Ltd stated on Saturday.

Numaligarh Refinery in Assam facilitates these exports through a dedicated pipeline. Diesel is transported from Siliguri (Assam) to Parbatipur (Bangladesh) without any disruptions.

Ranjit Rath, chairman and managing director of Oil India Ltd, confirmed the steady flow of diesel exports. The pipeline, capable of transporting 1 million tonnes annually, currently exports about 400,000 tonnes. Letter of credit for supplies is secure, he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)