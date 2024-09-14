Left Menu

Despite Turmoil, India Maintains Diesel Exports to Bangladesh

Despite political unrest in Bangladesh, India's diesel exports to the country remain unaffected, according to Oil India Ltd. Diesel continues to be transported through a pipeline from Siliguri to Parbatipur. Other overseas ventures of Oil India, particularly in Russia, face challenges due to sanctions.

Updated: 14-09-2024 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Despite political unrest in Bangladesh, India continues to export diesel to the nation, ensuring the business remains unaffected. chairman of Oil India Ltd stated on Saturday.

Numaligarh Refinery in Assam facilitates these exports through a dedicated pipeline. Diesel is transported from Siliguri (Assam) to Parbatipur (Bangladesh) without any disruptions.

Ranjit Rath, chairman and managing director of Oil India Ltd, confirmed the steady flow of diesel exports. The pipeline, capable of transporting 1 million tonnes annually, currently exports about 400,000 tonnes. Letter of credit for supplies is secure, he added.

