Major Breakthrough: Jalandhar Police Arrest Seven Operatives of Ankush Bhaya Gang, Reveal International Links

In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar police have arrested seven operatives of the Ankush Bhaya criminal gang, unveiling links to US-based organized criminals Goldy Brar, Vikram Brar, and Ravi Balachoria, according to an official statement on Saturday. Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, announced on social media, "In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Rural Police has arrested seven operatives of the Ankush Bhaya organized criminal gang, including the lynchpin Ankush Sabharwal, exposing ties to US-based organized criminals Goldy Brar, Vikram Brar, and Ravi Balachoria."

"This group had planned attacks on rival criminals in Hoshiarpur, Mehatpur, and Nakodar. Lovepreet, alias Laddi, a foreign-based organized criminal, has been found to be in contact with this module," the post added. It also stated that a police constable had been arrested for leaking sensitive information and providing logistical support to the criminals.

The police recovered four illegal pistols, seven live cartridges, 1,000 Alprazolam tablets, and a luxury car during the operation. "Investigations are ongoing to dismantle their wider network, both locally and internationally. Punjab Police remains committed to eradicating organized crime as per the directives of CM Bhagwant Mann," read the DGP's post.

Earlier on Friday, Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested a drug inspector for his alleged role in facilitating drug smuggling operations linked to illegal pharmaceuticals and medical stores, as well as laundering drug money through benami accounts in the names of his relatives. This development came about a month after Punjab Police froze 24 bank accounts--with a total amount of Rs 7.09 crore--linked to the accused drug inspector. Large sums of cash and foreign currency were also seized during a series of coordinated raids at various locations in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Additionally, two bank lockers were confiscated.

DGP Gaurav Yadav explained that a combination of advanced technical surveillance and human intelligence enabled police teams from the ANTF, led by Special DGP Kuldeep Singh, to apprehend the drug inspector, identified as Shishan Mittal, from Aerocity in SAS Nagar. He further noted that initial investigations suggested the accused had been regularly in contact with drug smugglers imprisoned in jail and had facilitated their drug network outside.

The probe also revealed that the accused had frequently travelled abroad without obtaining permission from the government or applying for ex-India leave. This successful operation by the ANTF highlights its strategic approach to dismantling complex criminal networks, said the DGP, adding that further investigations are underway.

In a significant judicial development, Mittal's anticipatory bail application was recently rejected by the session court, underscoring the seriousness of the charges against him. (ANI)

