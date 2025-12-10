Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grills Airlines Over Flight Crisis

The Delhi High Court criticized the Central government over a flight crisis that left many passengers stranded. The court raised concerns about the economic impact and questioned high ticket prices. An inquiry committee's report is awaited to address the multiple factors causing the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:11 IST
Delhi High Court Grills Airlines Over Flight Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday queried the Central government about the sequence of events that led to the cancellation of numerous IndiGo flights, describing the situation as a 'crisis'.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, emphasized that besides causing significant inconvenience to stranded passengers, there are broader economic implications to consider.

The high court questioned how other airlines could capitalize on the situation by inflating ticket prices astronomically. The court expected a comprehensive report from a committee by January 22 to elucidate the crisis's factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025