Delhi High Court Grills Airlines Over Flight Crisis

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday queried the Central government about the sequence of events that led to the cancellation of numerous IndiGo flights, describing the situation as a 'crisis'.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, emphasized that besides causing significant inconvenience to stranded passengers, there are broader economic implications to consider.

The high court questioned how other airlines could capitalize on the situation by inflating ticket prices astronomically. The court expected a comprehensive report from a committee by January 22 to elucidate the crisis's factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)