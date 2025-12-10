Delhi High Court Grills Airlines Over Flight Crisis
The Delhi High Court criticized the Central government over a flight crisis that left many passengers stranded. The court raised concerns about the economic impact and questioned high ticket prices. An inquiry committee's report is awaited to address the multiple factors causing the issue.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday queried the Central government about the sequence of events that led to the cancellation of numerous IndiGo flights, describing the situation as a 'crisis'.
The bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, emphasized that besides causing significant inconvenience to stranded passengers, there are broader economic implications to consider.
The high court questioned how other airlines could capitalize on the situation by inflating ticket prices astronomically. The court expected a comprehensive report from a committee by January 22 to elucidate the crisis's factors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cut in Indigo flight schedule to help stabilise airline operations, reduce cancellations: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
Govt cuts IndiGo's flight schedule by 1o per cent: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
While abiding by curtailed schedule, IndiGo will continue to cover all destinations as before: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
Opposition parties stage walkout in Lok Sabha after Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu's statement on IndiGo disruptions.
Through our policies, we are encouraging more new airlines to start and operate in India: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.