Prashant Kishor Pledges to Repeal Bihar's Liquor Ban; Challenges Tejashwi Yadav's Leadership

Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishor has pledged to overturn the liquor ban in Bihar immediately if his party gains power. Speaking to ANI, Kishor stated, "There is no need for any special preparation for the 2nd. We have been preparing for the last two years... If the Jan Suraj government is formed, we will end the liquor ban within one hour."

Responding to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's public tour, Kishor remarked, "My best wishes to him. At least he has come out of the house and is going among the public." Commenting on the verbal tussle between Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over Yadav's claim that Nitish Kumar had apologized for joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Kishor said both leaders have detrimentally affected Bihar.

"This issue is between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, and it doesn't matter who apologized with folded hands to whom; both have caused damage to Bihar. The people of Bihar have witnessed both of them for 30 years. We are urging them both to leave Bihar," Kishor asserted. Kishor has previously attacked Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, questioning his competence in leading the state's development. Addressing a gathering in Bhojpur, Bihar, he said, "If someone could not get educated due to a lack of resources, it is understandable. But if someone's parents were Chief Ministers and he couldn't pass the 10th class, it reflects their approach towards education."

Criticizing Tejashwi Yadav's educational background, Kishor highlighted the incongruity, saying, "A 9th-class dropout is showing the way to Bihar's development. He (Tejashwi Yadav) doesn't know the difference between GDP and GDP growth, yet he claims to know how Bihar will improve." Kishor further questioned Yadav's leadership credentials, pointing out that Yadav's primary qualification is being the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and a prominent RJD leader due to family ties. Kishor argued that Yadav needs to exert effort and prove himself through his actions if he wishes to build a reputation beyond being Lalu Yadav's son.

