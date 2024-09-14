NALSA Sets Record with 3rd National Lok Adalat in 27 States, Over 1.14 Crore Cases Resolved

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on Saturday marked a significant milestone by organizing the 3rd National Lok Adalat of the year 2024 across the Taluks, Districts, and High Courts in 27 States and Union Territories (UTs). The event in the remaining states/UTs will be held post-Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam festivals.

Under the leadership of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, NALSA, the Lok Adalat witnessed the resolution of an astounding 1,14,56,529 cases by the evening. These included 94,60,864 pre-litigation cases and 19,95,665 pending cases.

The resolved cases span various domains such as criminal compoundable offenses, traffic challans, revenue cases, bank recovery cases, motor accident claims, cheque dishonor cases, labor disputes, matrimonial disputes (excluding divorce cases), and other civil issues. NALSA reported the total settlement amount to approximate Rs 8482.08 crores, with the number of resolved cases expected to rise as more reports come in from State Legal Services Authorities.

The massive public participation underlines the trust in Lok Adalats, as originally envisaged by the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, and the NALSA (Lok Adalats) Regulations, 2009. This success emphasizes the role of Lok Adalats in providing access to justice, particularly for the underprivileged and marginalized communities, stated Santosh Snehi Mann, Member Secretary of NALSA.

Lok Adalats serve as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism, offering an amicable settlement platform outside traditional court systems. They play a crucial role in India's mission to provide justice for all, a mission spearheaded by NALSA which also promotes legal awareness and provides free legal services to economically weaker sections.

By facilitating a speedy, cost-effective, and informal platform for dispute resolution, Lok Adalats help reduce the burden on formal courts. Decisions made by Lok Adalats are legally binding and cannot be appealed, ensuring finality in settlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)