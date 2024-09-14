Tragedy Strikes During Ganesh Visarjan: Multiple Lives Lost in Separate Drowning Incidents

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday during Ganesh Visarjan in Sutlej, resulting in the drowning of a young man identified as Harsh Mehra from Ludhiana's Kila Mohalla area. The strong currents swept him away, and divers later recovered his body.

Ludhiana's Ladowal police, led by in-charge Harpreet Singh, confirmed the incident and urged the public to exercise caution during religious events. In a chillingly similar event, eight people drowned while trying to save each other in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Friday during a bath in the Meshwo River.

Deputy SP DT Gohil of Gandhinagar reported that the group, including a youth involved in Ganesh Visarjan, attempted a rescue which led to multiple fatalities. Rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF continue to ensure no one is left unaccounted for. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)