Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes During Ganesh Visarjan: Multiple Lives Lost in Separate Drowning Incidents

A young man drowned in Sutlej during Ganesh Visarjan, with his body recovered by divers. Another incident in Gujarat's Gandhinagar saw eight drowning victims while attempting to save each other. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and authorities urge caution during religious activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:33 IST
Tragedy Strikes During Ganesh Visarjan: Multiple Lives Lost in Separate Drowning Incidents
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday during Ganesh Visarjan in Sutlej, resulting in the drowning of a young man identified as Harsh Mehra from Ludhiana's Kila Mohalla area. The strong currents swept him away, and divers later recovered his body.

Ludhiana's Ladowal police, led by in-charge Harpreet Singh, confirmed the incident and urged the public to exercise caution during religious events. In a chillingly similar event, eight people drowned while trying to save each other in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Friday during a bath in the Meshwo River.

Deputy SP DT Gohil of Gandhinagar reported that the group, including a youth involved in Ganesh Visarjan, attempted a rescue which led to multiple fatalities. Rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF continue to ensure no one is left unaccounted for. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024