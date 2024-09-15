Left Menu

RBI's Ambitious Plan to Modernize Currency Management

The Reserve Bank of India plans to revamp its currency management infrastructure over the next 4-5 years to ensure adequate storage and handling capacity for the future cash needs of the economy. This modernization will include the creation of new centers, warehouse automation, and advanced security systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to overhaul its currency management infrastructure over the next 4-5 years to enhance storage and handling capacities for future cash demands driven by the growing economy.

Plans include creating new greenfield currency management centres, installing warehouse automation, and implementing state-of-the-art security and surveillance systems, according to an RBI document. The project timeline, detailed in an Expression of Interest (EoI), spans 4-5 years for procuring consultancy and project management services.

Despite a recent slowdown in the growth rate of Notes In Circulation (NIC), the analysis predicts a positive growth trajectory over the next decade, ensuring that the monetary needs of the public are met efficiently and securely. The RBI aims to align this modernization with its Clean Note Policy while addressing similar challenges faced by other central banks globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024