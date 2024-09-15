Left Menu

Historic Voyage: Indian Navy Women Officers to Circumnavigate the Globe

Two Indian Navy women officers are set to embark on Navika Sagar Parikrama II. They will sail around the globe on INSV Tarini, emphasizing India's maritime heritage and gender equality at sea. The officers have trained rigorously over the past three years for this grueling journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 14:24 IST
Historic Voyage: Indian Navy Women Officers to Circumnavigate the Globe
Indian navy women officers who will embark on expedition Navika Sagar Parikrama II onboard INSV Tarini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Indian Navy women officers will soon begin an extraordinary sailing expedition to circumnavigate the globe, the Indian Navy announced. The unveiled logo features an octagonal shape representing the Indian Navy, a Sun symbolizing a celestial body, and a compass guiding the sailors through challenging seas, the Navy added.

The Indian Navy has made significant strides in revitalizing its sailing tradition, emphasizing the preservation of maritime heritage and the promotion of seamanship skills. Through Sail Training Ships INS Tarangini & INS Sudarshini and circumnavigation missions on INSVs Mhadei and Tarini, the Navy has taken center stage in ocean sailing expeditions. Continuing this tradition, two Navy women officers, Lt Cdr Roopa A and Lt Cdr Dilna K, will soon embark on the global circumnavigation expedition—Navika Sagar Parikrama II—onboard INSV Tarini. The duo has been preparing for this mission for the last three years.

As part of a six-member crew, the officers took part in a trans-oceanic expedition from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back last year. They also completed a sailing expedition from Goa to Port Blair in double-handed mode and successfully sailed from Goa to Port Louis, Mauritius, in dual-handed mode earlier this year. This Navika Sagar Parikrama will be a challenging voyage demanding extreme skills, physical fitness, and mental alertness. The officers have been rigorously training and gaining thousands of miles of sailing experience. They are under the mentorship of renowned circumnavigator and Golden Globe Race hero, Cdr Abhilash Tomy (Retd.), KC, NM.

The circumnavigation of INSV Tarini marks a significant milestone in India's ocean sailing enterprise and maritime endeavors, showcasing the nation's growing prominence in global maritime activities and gender equality on the high seas, according to the Indian Navy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024