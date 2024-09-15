Historic Voyage: Indian Navy Women Officers to Circumnavigate the Globe

Two Indian Navy women officers will soon begin an extraordinary sailing expedition to circumnavigate the globe, the Indian Navy announced. The unveiled logo features an octagonal shape representing the Indian Navy, a Sun symbolizing a celestial body, and a compass guiding the sailors through challenging seas, the Navy added.

The Indian Navy has made significant strides in revitalizing its sailing tradition, emphasizing the preservation of maritime heritage and the promotion of seamanship skills. Through Sail Training Ships INS Tarangini & INS Sudarshini and circumnavigation missions on INSVs Mhadei and Tarini, the Navy has taken center stage in ocean sailing expeditions. Continuing this tradition, two Navy women officers, Lt Cdr Roopa A and Lt Cdr Dilna K, will soon embark on the global circumnavigation expedition—Navika Sagar Parikrama II—onboard INSV Tarini. The duo has been preparing for this mission for the last three years.

As part of a six-member crew, the officers took part in a trans-oceanic expedition from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back last year. They also completed a sailing expedition from Goa to Port Blair in double-handed mode and successfully sailed from Goa to Port Louis, Mauritius, in dual-handed mode earlier this year. This Navika Sagar Parikrama will be a challenging voyage demanding extreme skills, physical fitness, and mental alertness. The officers have been rigorously training and gaining thousands of miles of sailing experience. They are under the mentorship of renowned circumnavigator and Golden Globe Race hero, Cdr Abhilash Tomy (Retd.), KC, NM.

The circumnavigation of INSV Tarini marks a significant milestone in India's ocean sailing enterprise and maritime endeavors, showcasing the nation's growing prominence in global maritime activities and gender equality on the high seas, according to the Indian Navy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)