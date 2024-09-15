Left Menu

Bayer's Call for Urgent Collaboration in India's GM Cotton Sector

Bayer CropScience MD and CEO Simon Wiebusch emphasized the need for industry collaboration and regulatory support to address pest resistance in GM cotton. He highlighted the importance of new technology and pricing strategies, pointing out the challenges in developing country-specific solutions for the Indian cotton sector. Regulatory progress in GM crops remains crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a call to action for the Indian agriculture sector, Bayer CropScience's Managing Director and CEO, Simon Wiebusch, stressed the urgent need for collaborative efforts and regulatory backing to combat rising pest resistance in genetically modified (GM) cotton. He underscored the economic difficulties in creating country-specific solutions.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with PTI, Wiebusch highlighted the necessity of a favorable pricing environment to justify investments in new traits. He advocated for technological upgrades, such as herbicide tolerance, to mitigate farming costs and manage pests that current GM technologies cannot control.

Wiebusch also praised India's successful implementation of the Bollgard II GM technology, which turned the nation into the largest cotton exporter globally. However, he warned that the lack of new developments has diminished the technology's effectiveness, calling for new approaches to address emerging challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

