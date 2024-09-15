Bayer's Call for Urgent Collaboration in India's GM Cotton Sector

In a call to action for the Indian agriculture sector, Bayer CropScience's Managing Director and CEO, Simon Wiebusch, stressed the urgent need for collaborative efforts and regulatory backing to combat rising pest resistance in genetically modified (GM) cotton. He underscored the economic difficulties in creating country-specific solutions.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with PTI, Wiebusch highlighted the necessity of a favorable pricing environment to justify investments in new traits. He advocated for technological upgrades, such as herbicide tolerance, to mitigate farming costs and manage pests that current GM technologies cannot control.

Wiebusch also praised India's successful implementation of the Bollgard II GM technology, which turned the nation into the largest cotton exporter globally. However, he warned that the lack of new developments has diminished the technology's effectiveness, calling for new approaches to address emerging challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)