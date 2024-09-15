Modi 3.0: Empowering Youth and Women with Ambitious Schemes

The Modi 3.0 government has introduced several impactful schemes for youth and women in its first 100 days following the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's establishment of a third consecutive government at the Centre. Among these initiatives is a Rs 2 lakh crore package aimed at promoting employment and skill development among the youth, along with the creation of over 90 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana--National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), which has assisted 10 crore women in enhancing financial inclusion, digital literacy, and sustainable livelihoods, according to government sources.

Further, sources reveal that the Modi 3.0 government has issued certificates to 11 lakh new women under the Lakhpati Didi Scheme. Presently, over 1 crore Lakhpati Didis earn more than Rs 1 lakh annually. For the youth, the government has announced internship opportunities and allowances for 1 crore individuals at top organizations, with an objective to skill up to 20 lakh youth and improve 1,000 industrial training institutes.

The central government has also declared over 15,000 new appointments. For the first time, employees under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will receive an incentive amount of up to Rs 15,000 in three installments. Employees earning up to Rs 1 lakh will benefit from the government's EPFO contribution.

Additionally, a Rs 2,500 crore Community Investment Fund supporting 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh SHGs has been released. Another Rs 5,000 crore in bank loans approved for 25.8 lakh members of 2,35,400 SHGs enhances support for women. The Modi 3.0 government has increased capital expenditure to Rs 11.11 lakh crore for job creation and announced financial and tax incentives for startups and MSMEs. Integration of the e-Shram portal and the development of 12 industrial nodes aim to foster new industries and create employment.

Furthermore, the MUDRA loan amount for women has been raised from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Following the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath of office on June 9, after elections held from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)