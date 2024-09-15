CM Yogi Launches 'Operation Bhediya' to Combat Wolf Attacks in Bahraich

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Bahraich district on Sunday to meet families affected by recent wolf attacks. He pledged that the administration will continue efforts under 'Operation Bhediya' until the district is safe. 'There have been casualties and injuries from these attacks over the past two months, which were promptly addressed by the administration,' stated Chief Minister Yogi.

'Wolves come to human settlements in search of prey, with the first incident reported on July 17 following a rise in the Saryu River water level,' he explained. A dedicated team of forest officials is on the ground, armed with both rescue missions and shoot-at-sight orders as a last resort.

Highlighting state government measures, CM Yogi mentioned improved coordination and the classification of human-wildlife conflict as a disaster. Anti-rabies venom has been distributed, and homes without doors are being equipped. 'I've surveyed the situation, and the state government along with deployed teams will ensure the district is rendered danger-free,' he affirmed.

Forest officials are striving to capture the last of six 'killer' wolves under 'Operation Bhediya.' Divisional Forest Officer Ajit Singh noted that rising water in farms has restricted the wolves' movement, aiding search efforts. Recently, two women were injured in Mahasi village, adding to the toll of nine dead and 50 injured since July.

Another wolf was captured on September 10, with one still at large. Snap cameras have been installed to track movements, aiding the Forest Department in their mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)