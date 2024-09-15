Left Menu

CM Yogi Launches 'Operation Bhediya' to Combat Wolf Attacks in Bahraich

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Bahraich district to address the ongoing wolf attacks. He assured the implementation of 'Operation Bhediya' to resolve the issue and make the district danger-free. The operation includes rescue efforts, shoot-at-sight orders, and services like anti-rabies venom and home improvements for the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:35 IST
CM Yogi Launches 'Operation Bhediya' to Combat Wolf Attacks in Bahraich
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Bahraich district on Sunday to meet families affected by recent wolf attacks. He pledged that the administration will continue efforts under 'Operation Bhediya' until the district is safe. 'There have been casualties and injuries from these attacks over the past two months, which were promptly addressed by the administration,' stated Chief Minister Yogi.

'Wolves come to human settlements in search of prey, with the first incident reported on July 17 following a rise in the Saryu River water level,' he explained. A dedicated team of forest officials is on the ground, armed with both rescue missions and shoot-at-sight orders as a last resort.

Highlighting state government measures, CM Yogi mentioned improved coordination and the classification of human-wildlife conflict as a disaster. Anti-rabies venom has been distributed, and homes without doors are being equipped. 'I've surveyed the situation, and the state government along with deployed teams will ensure the district is rendered danger-free,' he affirmed.

Forest officials are striving to capture the last of six 'killer' wolves under 'Operation Bhediya.' Divisional Forest Officer Ajit Singh noted that rising water in farms has restricted the wolves' movement, aiding search efforts. Recently, two women were injured in Mahasi village, adding to the toll of nine dead and 50 injured since July.

Another wolf was captured on September 10, with one still at large. Snap cameras have been installed to track movements, aiding the Forest Department in their mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024