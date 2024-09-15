Indian Navy Top Brass to Review Security Amid Regional Instabilities

In light of growing regional instabilities, top commanders of the Indian Navy are set to review the security scenario in and around the country starting Tuesday. This significant meeting follows Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent call to the defence forces to remain alert for any unexpected challenges, delivered at the Joint Commanders' Conference in Lucknow.

The high-level review will take place at the new Naval Headquarters in the nation's capital, from September 17 to 20, marking the first such conference since Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi assumed the role of Chief of Naval Staff, according to defence officials.

Key topics of discussion are expected to include the emerging security situation due to regime changes in Bangladesh and the growing influence of extremist radical groups in the region. Additionally, heightened Chinese activity and military support to Pakistan remain pivotal concerns for the security brass. The agenda will also cover the creation of new theater commands.

The recent Joint Commanders Conference featured presentations from various services, with contributions from all attendees. The Navy convenes its commander's conference biannually, fostering in-depth discussions and presentations from senior officers.

Admiral Tripathi has emphasized maintaining high operational preparedness across all commands. The Navy will review its successful operations in the Gulf of Aden, notably early-year victories against pirate and drone activities.

In its stride towards modernization, the Navy is addressing a shortage of underwater assets like submarines. Significant advancements include the induction of nuclear-powered submarines INS Arighaat and the forthcoming INS Aridaman, set for introduction in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)