Left Menu

Indian Navy Top Brass to Review Security Amid Regional Instabilities

Top commanders of the Indian Navy will discuss regional security from September 17, following Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's call for readiness. The meeting will cover emerging threats from regional changes and Chinese activities. The Navy will also review operational successes and modernization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:26 IST
Indian Navy Top Brass to Review Security Amid Regional Instabilities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of growing regional instabilities, top commanders of the Indian Navy are set to review the security scenario in and around the country starting Tuesday. This significant meeting follows Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent call to the defence forces to remain alert for any unexpected challenges, delivered at the Joint Commanders' Conference in Lucknow.

The high-level review will take place at the new Naval Headquarters in the nation's capital, from September 17 to 20, marking the first such conference since Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi assumed the role of Chief of Naval Staff, according to defence officials.

Key topics of discussion are expected to include the emerging security situation due to regime changes in Bangladesh and the growing influence of extremist radical groups in the region. Additionally, heightened Chinese activity and military support to Pakistan remain pivotal concerns for the security brass. The agenda will also cover the creation of new theater commands.

The recent Joint Commanders Conference featured presentations from various services, with contributions from all attendees. The Navy convenes its commander's conference biannually, fostering in-depth discussions and presentations from senior officers.

Admiral Tripathi has emphasized maintaining high operational preparedness across all commands. The Navy will review its successful operations in the Gulf of Aden, notably early-year victories against pirate and drone activities.

In its stride towards modernization, the Navy is addressing a shortage of underwater assets like submarines. Significant advancements include the induction of nuclear-powered submarines INS Arighaat and the forthcoming INS Aridaman, set for introduction in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024