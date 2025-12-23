Path to Peace: Ukraine and U.S. Close to Ending War With Russia
Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators, alongside European representatives, are nearing a significant breakthrough to end the ongoing war with Russia. Talks have focused on a 20-point plan addressing security guarantees and economic recovery, with continued pressure on Moscow considered essential for progress.
In recent developments aimed at concluding the nearly four-year conflict with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that negotiations with U.S. and European officials are close to yielding substantial results. Senior Ukrainian negotiators led by Rustem Umerov have engaged in critical discussions with U.S. envoys in Florida, striving to finalize a peace proposal.
Parallel meetings have occurred between Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev and American counterparts, with both Ukrainian and Russian teams returning home to report on their diplomatic progress. Zelenskiy noted the importance of U.S. collaboration in the endeavor, underscoring a 20-point plan currently under review, which initially faced criticism for leaning towards Russian interests.
Key points under negotiation include security measures to prevent further military conflict and strategies for Ukraine's economic recovery. Zelenskiy emphasized the need for the U.S. to secure a meaningful response from Russia, stating that global sanctions and reduced Russian oil prices could apply sufficient pressure to advance peace.
ALSO READ
Zelenskyy Demands Stringent Security Guarantees in Future Peace Deal
High-Stakes Miami Talks: Russia, Ukraine, and U.S. Envoys Seek Peace
Russia Proposes Security Guarantees for Ukrainian Elections
New Format in Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks with U.S. Envoys
Poland's Political Divide: Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Balancing Act