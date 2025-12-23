Path to Peace: Ukraine and U.S. Close to Ending War With Russia

In recent developments aimed at concluding the nearly four-year conflict with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that negotiations with U.S. and European officials are close to yielding substantial results. Senior Ukrainian negotiators led by Rustem Umerov have engaged in critical discussions with U.S. envoys in Florida, striving to finalize a peace proposal.

Parallel meetings have occurred between Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev and American counterparts, with both Ukrainian and Russian teams returning home to report on their diplomatic progress. Zelenskiy noted the importance of U.S. collaboration in the endeavor, underscoring a 20-point plan currently under review, which initially faced criticism for leaning towards Russian interests.

Key points under negotiation include security measures to prevent further military conflict and strategies for Ukraine's economic recovery. Zelenskiy emphasized the need for the U.S. to secure a meaningful response from Russia, stating that global sanctions and reduced Russian oil prices could apply sufficient pressure to advance peace.