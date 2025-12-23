Driver Collides With Bus Stop: A Sudden Crash in Giessen

A car crash at a bus stop in Germany's town of Giessen has left three people injured, with one sustaining serious injuries, according to local authorities.

The driver, a 32-year-old man hailing from Azerbaijan, was promptly taken into custody by police after the incident on Monday. The crash site is approximately 53 kilometres north of Frankfurt.

Before crashing into the bus stop, the driver, a resident of Giessen, first collided with two other vehicles traveling in the same direction. The driver continued in his Audi until officers managed to intercept and arrest him. Investigation into the incident's exact circumstances is still underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)