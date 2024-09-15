Left Menu

BYJU'S Financial Battle: The $1.2 Billion Term Loan B Controversy

US lenders, represented by Glas Trust, dispute BYJU's founder Byju Raveendran's claim of company debt being Rs 20 crore. They assert BYJU's must repay the full $1.2 billion Term Loan B. Legal battles in the US and India ensue, with allegations of breached loan agreements and financial mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:42 IST
BYJU'S Financial Battle: The $1.2 Billion Term Loan B Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

US lenders represented by Glas Trust have strongly disputed BYJU's founder Byju Raveendran's assertion that the company's verified debt is only around Rs 20 crore. The lenders claim that the beleaguered edtech firm is obligated to repay the entire USD 1.2 billion Term Loan B along with accrued interest.

Just a week ago, Byju Raveendran, the founder of Think and Learn (TLPL) and owner of the BYJU'S brand, stated that insolvency proceedings only verify debt at Rs 20 crore, suggesting no further payments are necessary to US lenders. However, Glas Trust and a steering committee of term loan lenders argue that neither Byju nor the IRP have the authority to disqualify any term loan lender and that BYJU's must repay the full loan amount plus interest.

The financial turmoil for BYJU'S became public as US-based lenders initiated legal action to recover the massive loan, alleging that BYJU'S Alpha misappropriated USD 500 million, breaching loan agreements. The lenders' panel also pointed to mass resignations among BYJU's key management, adding to their concerns. BYJU'S, however, maintains that the acceleration of loan repayment by Glas Trust in March 2023 was premature and insists on its right to disqualify lenders under the credit agreement, countering the panel's allegations of financial misconduct and legal missteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024