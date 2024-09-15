Building Collapse in Meerut Claims Ten Lives Amid Heavy Rains

In a tragic incident, ten people, including six children, lost their lives when a building collapsed in Zakir Colony, Meerut, due to heavy rains on Saturday. Officials confirmed the death toll and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased. District Magistrate Deepak Meena said the government has initiated the process of disbursing the payments.

The collapse, which occurred around 4:30 pm, led to the hospitalization of five individuals, while the recovered bodies were sent for post-mortem. The victims have been identified as Nafo (65), Sajid (50), Saniya (15), Saqib (12), Farhan (27), Alisa (25), Riya (10), Himsa (6), Ramrin (4), and Aliya (8).

Speaking to ANI, Meerut DM Deepak Meena mentioned that all 15 people trapped in the debris have been rescued; 10 have died, and five are receiving medical treatment. The area has been sealed off, and debris clearance is ongoing to ensure no human life remains trapped.

NDRF and SDRF teams, aided by sniffer dogs, are conducting thorough searches for any signs of survivors. The disaster comes as 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh grapple with severe floods that have claimed 17 lives so far, according to the Chief Minister's office.

The UP Chief Minister's office previously announced via social media platform X that Rs 4 lakh in relief payments have been provided to the families of the deceased. Additionally, compensation has been distributed to 30 individuals for the loss of their animals, and over 3,000 houses have been damaged by floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)