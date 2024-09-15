Left Menu

Building Collapse in Meerut Claims Ten Lives Amid Heavy Rains

Ten people, including six children, perished following a building collapse in Meerut's Zakir Colony due to heavy rains. Authorities have announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased's families. Rescue teams continue to clear debris and search for survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:29 IST
Building Collapse in Meerut Claims Ten Lives Amid Heavy Rains
Rescue operations at the site of building collapse (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, ten people, including six children, lost their lives when a building collapsed in Zakir Colony, Meerut, due to heavy rains on Saturday. Officials confirmed the death toll and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased. District Magistrate Deepak Meena said the government has initiated the process of disbursing the payments.

The collapse, which occurred around 4:30 pm, led to the hospitalization of five individuals, while the recovered bodies were sent for post-mortem. The victims have been identified as Nafo (65), Sajid (50), Saniya (15), Saqib (12), Farhan (27), Alisa (25), Riya (10), Himsa (6), Ramrin (4), and Aliya (8).

Speaking to ANI, Meerut DM Deepak Meena mentioned that all 15 people trapped in the debris have been rescued; 10 have died, and five are receiving medical treatment. The area has been sealed off, and debris clearance is ongoing to ensure no human life remains trapped.

NDRF and SDRF teams, aided by sniffer dogs, are conducting thorough searches for any signs of survivors. The disaster comes as 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh grapple with severe floods that have claimed 17 lives so far, according to the Chief Minister's office.

The UP Chief Minister's office previously announced via social media platform X that Rs 4 lakh in relief payments have been provided to the families of the deceased. Additionally, compensation has been distributed to 30 individuals for the loss of their animals, and over 3,000 houses have been damaged by floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024