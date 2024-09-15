Left Menu

Modi Receives Warm Welcome in Home State for Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits home state Gujarat to attend the Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore. His Jharkhand visit included a rally and interactions with locals. He will next head to Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:46 IST
Modi Receives Warm Welcome in Home State for Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat (Source/@CMOGuj). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic reception at Ahmedabad Airport on Sunday night as he arrived in his home state of Gujarat. During his visit, he plans to participate in the Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet and unveil several developmental projects.

In posts on social media platform X, Modi shared his agenda, mentioning interactions with beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and attending the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet and Expo at Mahatma Mandir. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development initiatives worth over Rs 8,000 crore, spanning sectors such as energy, roads, and housing.

The Prime Minister was welcomed at the airport by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and other dignitaries. Modi's visit follows an eventful trip to Jharkhand, where despite heavy rainfall canceling his roadshow in Jamshedpur, he addressed the public via video conferencing. Emphasizing the central government's commitment to development, he highlighted 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' as the transformative force behind the nation's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

