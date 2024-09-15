Vice Chief of Indian Army Leads Maha Aarti at Historic Ganpati Mandal in Pune

Vice Chief of Indian Army Staff, Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani, conducted the evening maha aarti at the historic Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal in Pune on Sunday. This iconic mandal, established in 1892 by freedom fighter Shrimant Bhausaheb, is celebrating its 133rd year of public Ganeshotsav.

Renowned personalities such as singer-composer Kailash Kher and Paralympian Sachin Sarjerao Khilari have previously visited the mandal. Union Minister Piyush Goyal also recently paid his respects at 'Lalbaugcha Raja' in Mumbai, sharing on social media that he felt profound peace and energy after his visit.

Taking to his social media handle on X, Goyal posted, 'Today I had the good fortune of having a divine darshan of 'Lalbaugcha Raja'. As soon as I bowed my head at the feet of Vighnaharta, I felt immense peace and energy in my mind. Ganpati Bappa Morya!' Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that commenced on September 6, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. The festival celebrates Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles, with devotees welcoming idols into their homes, offering prayers, and visiting colourful pandals.

(With inputs from agencies.)