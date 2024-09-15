PM Modi Flags Off New Vande Bharat Trains, Boosts Connectivity and Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated new Vande Bharat trains from Tatanagar in Jharkhand on Sunday, while BJP General Secretary and MLA Agnimitra Paul officially flagged off the train at Asansol station. Agnimitra Paul emphasized the pride associated with the 'Make in India' initiative symbolized by a lion logo.

'It is a matter of great happiness for us. Today, the people of Asansol have received their second Vande Bharat train. When we read Make in India, our hearts swell with pride. Not just trains, but shipping, airports, and stations are being modernized. With the infrastructural development spearheaded by PM Modi, we are poised to soon become the world's third-largest economy,' she told the media. She also thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for the initiative.

Significantly, six additional Vande Bharat trains have been added to the Indian Railways fleet, improving connectivity on routes like Tatanagar-Patna, Bhagalpur-Dumka-Howrah, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Gaya-Howrah, Deoghar-Varanasi, and Rourkela-Howrah. These trains are expected to benefit regular travelers, professionals, the business community, and students. Additionally, they will bolster religious tourism by providing faster commutes to pilgrimage sites such as Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, and Kalighat in Kolkata. The coal mines in Dhanbad, jute industries in Kolkata, and iron and steel sectors in Durgapur are also set to gain from this development. Modi also inaugurated railway projects totaling more than Rs 660 crores.

(With inputs from agencies.)