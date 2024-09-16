Adani Group Pledges Massive Investment in Renewable Energy

Adani Group announced on Monday its commitment to invest Rs 4,05,800 crore in renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and Green Hydrogen, at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST) 2024.

The group firms, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), have made ambitious investment commitments to be realized by 2030. Adani Green Energy, currently India's largest renewable energy company, has pledged to achieve 50 GW of renewable energy capacity, an increase from its existing 11.2 GW operational capacity.

Adani New Industries aims to establish a 10 GW solar manufacturing plant, 5 GW wind manufacturing, 10 GW Green Hydrogen output, and 5 GW electrolyser manufacturing. The total investment is projected to create around 71,100 jobs, contributing significantly to the renewable energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)