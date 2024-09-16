Left Menu

Adani Group Pledges Massive Investment in Renewable Energy

Adani Group has committed to invest Rs 4,05,800 crore in renewable energy projects by 2030. The investments were announced at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST) 2024. Adani Green Energy will develop 50 GW capacity while Adani New Industries will focus on solar, wind, and Green Hydrogen production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 16-09-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 13:20 IST
Adani Group Pledges Massive Investment in Renewable Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Adani Group announced on Monday its commitment to invest Rs 4,05,800 crore in renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and Green Hydrogen, at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST) 2024.

The group firms, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), have made ambitious investment commitments to be realized by 2030. Adani Green Energy, currently India's largest renewable energy company, has pledged to achieve 50 GW of renewable energy capacity, an increase from its existing 11.2 GW operational capacity.

Adani New Industries aims to establish a 10 GW solar manufacturing plant, 5 GW wind manufacturing, 10 GW Green Hydrogen output, and 5 GW electrolyser manufacturing. The total investment is projected to create around 71,100 jobs, contributing significantly to the renewable energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024