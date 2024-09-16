India's Strategic Agricultural Moves Ahead of State Elections

In a surprising move, India has rolled out a series of measures to boost farm exports and curb vegetable oil imports ahead of crucial state elections. The government's decision marks a shift from its usual consumer-centric policies during the festive season to a focus on farming communities.

The key policy changes include removing floor prices for basmati rice exports and easing export taxes on onions. Additionally, the government has imposed significant tariffs on imported edible oils to protect local farmers. Experts suggest these steps aim to secure farmer votes in Maharashtra and Haryana, both critical states for the upcoming elections.

The measures also involve tightening restrictions on wheat stock holdings and extending duty-free imports of yellow peas until December 2024. Analysts believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP is pulling out all the stops to regain lost support among rural voters as the state assembly elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)