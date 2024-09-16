Argentina's Stock Index Surges on 2025 Budget Proposal

Argentina's stock index surged by more than 1.6% early on Monday as markets reacted favorably to the government's ambitious 2025 budget proposal.

The positive swing extended to bonds, which saw gains a day after President Javier Milei addressed Congress, vowing to protect the budget draft.

Milei emphasized his commitment to maintaining fiscal balance by stating he would veto any legislation that jeopardizes the budget's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)