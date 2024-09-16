Left Menu

Argentina's Stock Index Surges on 2025 Budget Proposal

Argentina's stock index rose by over 1.6% in early Monday trading following a positive market response to the government's ambitious 2025 budget proposal. President Javier Milei promised to defend the budget draft in Congress and veto any bills that could threaten fiscal stability, leading to a rise in bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 19:57 IST
Argentina's stock index surged by more than 1.6% early on Monday as markets reacted favorably to the government's ambitious 2025 budget proposal.

The positive swing extended to bonds, which saw gains a day after President Javier Milei addressed Congress, vowing to protect the budget draft.

Milei emphasized his commitment to maintaining fiscal balance by stating he would veto any legislation that jeopardizes the budget's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

