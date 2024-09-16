Tripura Agriculture Faces Massive Flood-Induced Ruin
Tripura's agriculture sector suffered a Rs 2,024 crore loss due to August floods, affecting over 2.66 lakh farmers and damaging 1.03 lakh hectares of crops. The state has sought Rs 128.80 crore in assistance and has disbursed Rs 20 crore in interim relief.
- Country:
- India
The agriculture and allied sectors in Tripura faced significant devastation, with losses amounting to Rs 2,024 crore due to statewide floods in August, a senior official reported on Monday.
The flood's aftermath left 36 people dead and displaced over one lakh residents between August 19 and August 24. Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Apurba Roy, highlighted that agriculture alone accounted for Rs 1,284 crore of the total losses.
Roy detailed that 2.66 lakh farmers were affected, with 1.03 lakh hectares of crop area damaged. The department has proposed Rs 128.80 crore in assistance to the revenue department, including Rs 113 crore for agriculture and Rs 15.80 crore for horticulture and plantation crops. The government has already provided Rs 20 crore as interim relief and is working on a long-term recovery plan.
