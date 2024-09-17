Financial Times Highlights: Intel's Cost-Cutting, Alison Rose Joins Mishcon de Reya, BP's Wind Business Sale, EU Loan Plans for Ukraine

Intel has unveiled a series of cost-cutting and restructuring measures, including a two-year pause on planned chip plants in Germany and Poland, as part of a strategy led by CEO Pat Gelsinger to revitalize the company's lagging performance.

In other news, former NatWest CEO Alison Rose has joined British law firm Mishcon de Reya as an advisor, with a focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Meanwhile, BP is looking to sell its U.S. onshore wind business, valued at around $2 billion, as it looks to streamline its renewable energy portfolio. Additionally, the European Union is preparing to provide up to 40 billion euros in new loans for Ukraine, even without U.S. participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)