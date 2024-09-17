Left Menu

Leaders and Artisans Celebrate PM Modi's 74th Birthday with Warm Wishes and Tributes

Tripura CM Manik Saha and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde extended birthday wishes to PM Modi on his 74th birthday. Celebrations included PM Modi's inaugurations and a special sand art tribute by Sudarsan Pattnaik. PM Modi will launch several projects during his visit to Bhubaneswar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday. 'Warm birthday wishes to the visionary leader & great son of Maa Bharati, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji,' Saha wrote on the social media platform X.

Saha praised Modi's vision for a stronger, prosperous India. 'Your vision for a stronger, prosperous India resonates in every heart. May your dynamic leadership & unwavering dedication continue to transform India and inspire generations!' he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also conveyed his greetings, saying, 'My birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wish him good health and long life.' Shinde further emphasized Modi's role in steering India towards becoming an economic superpower and highlighted his efforts for a developed India by 2047. 'The 21st century is India's century because the captain of the country is Prime Minister Modi. I wish him a very happy birthday,' he said.

Famed sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik also extended his wishes to the Prime Minister. 'May Mahaprabhu's blessings be with you always and your dreams of a Viksit Bharat be realized. Happy birthday, Hon Prime Minister,' he wrote on X. Pattnaik dedicated a sand art installation in New Delhi to Modi, which he shared on social media. 'Please accept my good wishes through this sand art installation in New Delhi. Jai Jagannath!' he added.

On his 74th birthday, Narendra Modi will inaugurate 26 lakh PM Awas houses at Gadakana in Bhubaneswar. According to Police Commissioner Sanjeev Panda, after arriving at Bhubaneswar airport, PM Modi will visit the Gadakana slum area near Sainik School. During his visit, he is scheduled to interact with PM Awas beneficiaries. Following the interaction, Modi will proceed to Janata Maidan for the launch of the Subhadra Yojana.

The celebrations mark another significant day in Modi's tenure, reflecting the widespread admiration and support he enjoys across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

