Leaders Across India Extend Birthday Wishes to PM Modi on 74th Birthday

Indian leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday. PM Modi is slated to visit Odisha for various inaugurations and interactions with beneficiaries of government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 10:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday on Tuesday. 'Best wishes to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life,' Kharge said in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin also extended wishes to the Prime Minister. 'Warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wishing you a long life with enduring health in the years ahead,' Stalin said in a post on X.

In a post on X, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde extended birthday greetings to PM Modi, saying, 'My birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wish him good health and long life.' Shinde further added, 'Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving towards becoming an economic superpower. I wish him the strength to fulfill his resolve of a developed India by 2047. Maharashtra is also making every possible effort to fulfill Prime Minister Modi's aim of making the country a 5 trillion economy. I believe the 21st century is India's century because the captain of the country is Prime Minister Modi. I wish him a very happy birthday.'

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on Tuesday. During his visit, he will lay the foundation stone for several projects worth crores and interact with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

