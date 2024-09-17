Left Menu

India Celebrates Two-Year Milestone in Cheetah Reintroduction Project

The Central Government's ambitious project of reintroducing cheetahs in India marks two years since its inception. Initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, the project has recorded significant milestones, including the birth of new cubs, signaling a hopeful revival of India's cheetah population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 12:47 IST
Cheetah at Kuno National Park (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Central Government's ambitious project of reintroducing cheetahs in India has successfully completed two years, after the species was declared extinct in 1952. On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reintroduced eight cheetahs brought from Namibia, marking his 72nd birthday, at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district.

Celebrating the two-year milestone, Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, shared a video highlighting the project's journey. '2 Years of Cheetahs!' Yadav wrote on X, emphasizing that the initiative symbolizes hope for restoring lost wildlife populations. Despite various challenges, the cheetahs are thriving in their new habitat.

The video described the reintroduction as the beginning of a new chapter in India's wildlife history. There are now 24 cheetahs in India, including 12 adults and 12 cubs born in the country. The initiative aims to revitalize India's biodiversity and restore ecological balance, with cheetahs from both Namibia and South Africa contributing to the project's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

